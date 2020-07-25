Good Saturday evening, we’ve had a summer day with highs in the 90’s and pop up storms throughout the area. Sunday we’ll have a muggy start and a relatively humid day throughout with storms mostly to our west and north, pop up storms throughout the area cannot be ruled out. We have an upper level ridge and high pressure system creating the clockwise flow aiding with some storm development. Sunday night storms will continue into the next day paired with a cold front and upper level trough mostly to the north, Monday will be a cloudy and rainy day throughout with scattered storms possible throughout the day for most of the panhandle. We may continue that trend going into Tuesday as that front becomes stationary with chances of rain consistent throughout the day for Tuesday as well. Highs will be in the 80’s for both days. Wednesday through Saturday we’ll have a slight chance for storms and highs returning to the 90’s. Have a great weekend!
Seasonal weekend with storms ahead
Amarillo92°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 92°
- Wind
- 14 mph SE
- Humidity
- 33%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas88°F Clear Feels like 88°
- Wind
- 13 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 42%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford95°F Broken Clouds Feels like 95°
- Wind
- mph
- Humidity
- 29%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart88°F Clear Feels like 88°
- Wind
- 13 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 42%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton92°F Clear Feels like 92°
- Wind
- 14 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 33%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa94°F Clear Feels like 94°
- Wind
- 14 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 28%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent