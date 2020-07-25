Seasonal weekend with storms ahead

Scattered Clouds

Amarillo

92°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 92°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
69°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

88°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
13 mph ESE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
67°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Hereford

95°F Broken Clouds Feels like 95°
Wind
mph
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
67°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

88°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
13 mph ESE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
68°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

92°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
69°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

94°F Clear Feels like 94°
Wind
14 mph ESE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
70°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Saturday evening, we’ve had a summer day with highs in the 90’s and pop up storms throughout the area. Sunday we’ll have a muggy start and a relatively humid day throughout with storms mostly to our west and north, pop up storms throughout the area cannot be ruled out. We have an upper level ridge and high pressure system creating the clockwise flow aiding with some storm development. Sunday night storms will continue into the next day paired with a cold front and upper level trough mostly to the north, Monday will be a cloudy and rainy day throughout with scattered storms possible throughout the day for most of the panhandle. We may continue that trend going into Tuesday as that front becomes stationary with chances of rain consistent throughout the day for Tuesday as well. Highs will be in the 80’s for both days. Wednesday through Saturday we’ll have a slight chance for storms and highs returning to the 90’s. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

