Good Saturday evening, we’ve had hazy conditions throughout the day with highs climbing into the 80’s with very calm winds throughout the day as well. We’ll have an upper level ridge dominating our region throughout the upcoming week so conditions will be relatively tame. Sunday we’ll have a cool start with highs reaching into the 80’s again but with a slight chance for showers/storms east in our evening hours exiting the panhandle to the SE quickly. Monday we’ll be in the 80’s again with calm conditions throughout as well as partly cloudy skies. We’ll begin to warm up a bit on Tuesday/Wednesday reaching into the upper 80’s, as well as for Thursday. We’ll have an upper level trough break that pattern for Friday dropping us into the upper 70’s and 80’s, going into our next weekend in the low 80’s. Have a great weekend!
Seasonal weekend continues
