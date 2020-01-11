The Low Pressure system that brought a rain/snow mix to the panhandle has now moved closer to the east coast causing severe thunderstorm warnings/tornado warnings to that region of the country. For our Sunday we will return to seasonal weather with our highs in the mid to low 50’s across the area, winds coming out of the West/Southwest throughout the day into the evening hours. Lows for Sunday will be in the low 30’s to high 20’s for most of the area. Going into Monday and Tuesday we will reach the mid to low 60’s as our highs, with Monday being fairly windy with winds coming out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph. Tuesday the winds subside a bit making it a bit more of a pleasant afternoon. Wednesday returns to breezy as winds switch to coming out of the Northeast at 10-15 mph. A cold front moves through for Thursday dropping our temperatures into the high to mid 40’s with a chance of precipitation lingering in the evening. Ending our week on Friday, conditions will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 60’s and winds coming out of the Southeast at 15 mph. Saturday will be more seasonal with our highs in the low 50’s and breezy. Lows this upcoming week will mostly stay within the mid to low 30’s
Seasonal Weather Up Ahead
Amarillo47°F Clear Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 17 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 32%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
29°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas41°F Clear Feels like 36°
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Humidity
- 42%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
29°F Mostly clear. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford48°F Clear Feels like 43°
- Wind
- 15 mph SW
- Humidity
- 39%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
30°F Mainly clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
- Wind
- 18 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart45°F Clear Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 33%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton35°F Clear Feels like 27°
- Wind
- 12 mph SE
- Humidity
- 42%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
26°F A clear sky. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa42°F Clear Feels like 35°
- Wind
- 14 mph S
- Humidity
- 36%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
30°F Mostly clear. Low around 30F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 18 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous