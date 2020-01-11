Seasonal Weather Up Ahead

News
Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

47°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
17 mph SSW
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
29°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

41°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
29°F Mostly clear. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

48°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
15 mph SW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
30°F Mainly clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
18 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

45°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

35°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
26°F A clear sky. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

42°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 30F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
30°F Mostly clear. Low around 30F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

The Low Pressure system that brought a rain/snow mix to the panhandle has now moved closer to the east coast causing severe thunderstorm warnings/tornado warnings to that region of the country. For our Sunday we will return to seasonal weather with our highs in the mid to low 50’s across the area, winds coming out of the West/Southwest throughout the day into the evening hours. Lows for Sunday will be in the low 30’s to high 20’s for most of the area. Going into Monday and Tuesday we will reach the mid to low 60’s as our highs, with Monday being fairly windy with winds coming out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph. Tuesday the winds subside a bit making it a bit more of a pleasant afternoon. Wednesday returns to breezy as winds switch to coming out of the Northeast at 10-15 mph. A cold front moves through for Thursday dropping our temperatures into the high to mid 40’s with a chance of precipitation lingering in the evening. Ending our week on Friday, conditions will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 60’s and winds coming out of the Southeast at 15 mph. Saturday will be more seasonal with our highs in the low 50’s and breezy. Lows this upcoming week will mostly stay within the mid to low 30’s

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss