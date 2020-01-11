Seasonal Weather Up Ahead

The Low Pressure system that brought a rain/snow mix to the panhandle has now moved closer to the east coast causing severe thunderstorm warnings/tornado warnings to that region of the country. For our Sunday we will return to seasonal weather with our highs in the mid to low 50’s across the area, winds coming out of the West/Southwest throughout the day into the evening hours. Lows for Sunday will be in the low 30’s to high 20’s for most of the area. Going into Monday and Tuesday we will reach the mid to low 60’s as our highs, with Monday being fairly windy with winds coming out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph. Tuesday the winds subside a bit making it a bit more of a pleasant afternoon. Wednesday returns to breezy as winds switch to coming out of the Northeast at 10-15 mph. A cold front moves through for Thursday dropping our temperatures into the high to mid 40’s with a chance of precipitation lingering in the evening. Ending our week on Friday, conditions will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 60’s and winds coming out of the Southeast at 15 mph. Saturday will be more seasonal with our highs in the low 50’s and breezy. Lows this upcoming week will mostly stay within the mid to low 30’s