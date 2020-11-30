Seasonal weather to end November

Good Monday morning everyone, we have a beautiful fall weather day on our hands. Lows were rather frigid in the teens and 20’s before we’ll warm up to seasonal low to mid 50’s for daytime highs. We may also encounter some slightly breezy conditions during our afternoon hours but no where near the winds we experienced yesterday.

Tuesday will be even warmer for the first day of December along with sunny conditions throughout before a significant cool down on Wednesday with a chance for snow flurries in our twilight hours. Daytime highs for Wednesday and Thursday remain in the 30’s with breezy conditions for both days so make sure to bundle up especially for your early morning commute for both days as well.

We’ll warm up as we close out the week and going into the weekend as clearer conditions return as well. Have a great start to your work week!