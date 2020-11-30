Seasonal weather to end November

Clear

Amarillo

24°F Clear Feels like 16°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

20°F Clear Feels like 11°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
25°F A clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

21°F Clear Feels like 13°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
26°F Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

20°F Clear Feels like 12°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

17°F Clear Feels like 8°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

17°F Clear Feels like 7°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
29°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Monday morning everyone, we have a beautiful fall weather day on our hands. Lows were rather frigid in the teens and 20’s before we’ll warm up to seasonal low to mid 50’s for daytime highs. We may also encounter some slightly breezy conditions during our afternoon hours but no where near the winds we experienced yesterday.

Tuesday will be even warmer for the first day of December along with sunny conditions throughout before a significant cool down on Wednesday with a chance for snow flurries in our twilight hours. Daytime highs for Wednesday and Thursday remain in the 30’s with breezy conditions for both days so make sure to bundle up especially for your early morning commute for both days as well.

We’ll warm up as we close out the week and going into the weekend as clearer conditions return as well. Have a great start to your work week!

