Seasonal weather is back, along with sunshine

Howdy folks and good Tuesday morning. We’re starting out freezing with clouds still overhead, but the sky clears out as the day goes on and we’ll slowly warm to the 40s at noon with temperatures topping out around 50. This seasonal day also leaves out the strong winds making for nicer conditions, but you’ll still want an extra layer.



Even warmer weather is in store for tomorrow afternoon as the wind gets a bit stronger, coming in from the south. We’ll reach highs in the upper 50s and low 60s but cool off again for Thursday with clouds returning.



Warmer-than-average weather comes around for Friday and Saturday, but we’ll get cold Sunday into Monday, with the possibility of snow popping up early next week.



Enjoy your day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin