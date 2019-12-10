Seasonal weather is back, along with sunshine

Broken Clouds

Amarillo

30°F Broken Clouds Feels like 25°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
30°F Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

23°F Clear Feels like 12°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Generally clear. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

22°F Clear Feels like 15°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

22°F Clear Feels like 13°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 24F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F A few passing clouds. Low 24F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

31°F Overcast Feels like 25°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

24°F Clear Feels like 16°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Howdy folks and good Tuesday morning. We’re starting out freezing with clouds still overhead, but the sky clears out as the day goes on and we’ll slowly warm to the 40s at noon with temperatures topping out around 50. This seasonal day also leaves out the strong winds making for nicer conditions, but you’ll still want an extra layer.

Even warmer weather is in store for tomorrow afternoon as the wind gets a bit stronger, coming in from the south. We’ll reach highs in the upper 50s and low 60s but cool off again for Thursday with clouds returning.

Warmer-than-average weather comes around for Friday and Saturday, but we’ll get cold Sunday into Monday, with the possibility of snow popping up early next week.

Enjoy your day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

