Seasonal Sunday makes way to warmer week

Sunday morning will be chilly so make sure to grab a jacket, lows in the 40’s with highs reaching seasonal 70 degree temps across the high plains. Calmer winds for Sunday as well before those winds crank up for Monday and so will those temps reaching into the upper 80’s and low 90’s across the area with sunny conditions as well. Tuesday temps will still remain in the upper 80’s even though winds back off and sunny conditions prevail. Wednesday more of the same with temps once again in the upper 80’s. Thursday we’ll have a slight frontal boundary moving through with no rain associated with it and temps not budging too much remaining in the 80’s. Friday/Saturday will remain in the upper 80’s yet breezy on Friday. Have a great weekend!

