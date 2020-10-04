Sunday morning will be chilly so make sure to grab a jacket, lows in the 40’s with highs reaching seasonal 70 degree temps across the high plains. Calmer winds for Sunday as well before those winds crank up for Monday and so will those temps reaching into the upper 80’s and low 90’s across the area with sunny conditions as well. Tuesday temps will still remain in the upper 80’s even though winds back off and sunny conditions prevail. Wednesday more of the same with temps once again in the upper 80’s. Thursday we’ll have a slight frontal boundary moving through with no rain associated with it and temps not budging too much remaining in the 80’s. Friday/Saturday will remain in the upper 80’s yet breezy on Friday. Have a great weekend!
Seasonal Sunday makes way to warmer week
Amarillo45°F Clear Feels like 45°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F A clear sky. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas42°F Clear Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 71%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford39°F Clear Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart42°F Clear Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 5 mph W
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton41°F Clear Feels like 37°
- Wind
- 6 mph SW
- Humidity
- 71%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa46°F Clear Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 5 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Clear skies. Becoming windy late. Low 53F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
- Wind
- 20 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous