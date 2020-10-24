Good Saturday evening everyone, we’ve had a windy day with temps in the upper 60’s and 70’s with sunny conditions throughout. Sunday we will reach our highs in the morning while temps steadily drop in our afternoon hours after the next cold front moves through. A wintry mix/snow showers move into our northern counties late Sunday evening going into Monday morning where Amarillo will see a light wintry mix throughout the day with highs only in the 20’s and 30’s. That wintry mix changes over into more snow showers late Monday going into Tuesday with the best chance for accumulation will be during this period. Snow showers will change back into a wintry mix for Tuesday with a light wintry mix possible on/off throughout Tuesday going into Wednesday morning when that activity will change over into just rain showers for Wednesday mostly effecting our southern counties with a chance for rain for us as well. Thursday we’ll finally crack back into the 50’s. Have a great weekend!
Seasonal Saturday followed by much cooler conditions
Amarillo74°F Clear Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 15 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 25%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. Low around 45F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
- Wind
- 25 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Dumas74°F Clear Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 13 mph SW
- Humidity
- 21%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Partly cloudy and windy this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
- Wind
- 21 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Hereford78°F Clear Feels like 78°
- Wind
- 16 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 20%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
50°F Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low around 50F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
- Wind
- 24 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Dalhart76°F Clear Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 17 mph SW
- Humidity
- 21%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
- Wind
- 22 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Perryton60°F Clear Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 21 mph SE
- Humidity
- 32%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 34F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
- Wind
- 19 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Pampa68°F Clear Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 20 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 27%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
40°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
- Wind
- 22 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter