Seasonal Saturday followed by much cooler conditions

Weather

Clear

Amarillo

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. Low around 45F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
45°F Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. Low around 45F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
25 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Dumas

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
13 mph SW
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
37°F Partly cloudy and windy this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
21 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Hereford

78°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
16 mph WSW
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low around 50F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
50°F Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low around 50F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
24 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Dalhart

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
17 mph SW
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
22 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Perryton

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
21 mph SE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 34F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
34°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 34F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
19 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Pampa

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
20 mph SSE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
40°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
22 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Good Saturday evening everyone, we’ve had a windy day with temps in the upper 60’s and 70’s with sunny conditions throughout. Sunday we will reach our highs in the morning while temps steadily drop in our afternoon hours after the next cold front moves through. A wintry mix/snow showers move into our northern counties late Sunday evening going into Monday morning where Amarillo will see a light wintry mix throughout the day with highs only in the 20’s and 30’s. That wintry mix changes over into more snow showers late Monday going into Tuesday with the best chance for accumulation will be during this period. Snow showers will change back into a wintry mix for Tuesday with a light wintry mix possible on/off throughout Tuesday going into Wednesday morning when that activity will change over into just rain showers for Wednesday mostly effecting our southern counties with a chance for rain for us as well. Thursday we’ll finally crack back into the 50’s. Have a great weekend!

