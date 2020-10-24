Seasonal Saturday followed by much cooler conditions

Good Saturday evening everyone, we’ve had a windy day with temps in the upper 60’s and 70’s with sunny conditions throughout. Sunday we will reach our highs in the morning while temps steadily drop in our afternoon hours after the next cold front moves through. A wintry mix/snow showers move into our northern counties late Sunday evening going into Monday morning where Amarillo will see a light wintry mix throughout the day with highs only in the 20’s and 30’s. That wintry mix changes over into more snow showers late Monday going into Tuesday with the best chance for accumulation will be during this period. Snow showers will change back into a wintry mix for Tuesday with a light wintry mix possible on/off throughout Tuesday going into Wednesday morning when that activity will change over into just rain showers for Wednesday mostly effecting our southern counties with a chance for rain for us as well. Thursday we’ll finally crack back into the 50’s. Have a great weekend!