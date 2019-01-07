Seasonal January Weather...

AMARILLO, TX - Hello everyone.

Wind speeds will relax today as high pressure builds into the region. Under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures should warm from the 30’s and low 40’s this morning, into the 60’s this afternoon. Tomorrow and Wednesday look to turn slightly cooler with a blend of 50’s, while Thursday could be breezy and milder, with highs back in the low to mid 60’s. The 50’s will round out the week from Friday through Sunday. Precipitation-wise, a few rain showers look possible on Thursday, and again by the middle of next week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris