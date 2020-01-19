Seasonal end to cool three day weekend

Good Sunday evening everyone. Temperatures for today and tomorrow will top out in the high 40’s and low 50’s. We have a fairly seasonal and cool week ahead of us. Lows will be in the 30’s and 20’s in some areas. Conditions will remain sunny with scattered clouds at times until Tuesday when we’ll have a chance for rain late. Highs for Tuesday will be in the low 50’s and lows will be in the low 30’s and high 20’s. Wednesday we will reach a warm up in the low to mid 50’s but fairly breezy at times. Thursday we will have another chance for precipitation late with highs in the low 40’s and lows in the low 30’s. We will enter the weekend with seasonal weather once again with Friday being mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the mid to high 50’s and Saturday will have highs in the mid 50’s, winds varying from the Northwest and Southwest. Have a great week!