Breaking News
Amarillo Fire Department battling fire at Family Support Services

Seasonal end to cool three day weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

42°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

37°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

40°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
24°F Some passing clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

40°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
22°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

42°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
23°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

42°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Sunday evening everyone. Temperatures for today and tomorrow will top out in the high 40’s and low 50’s. We have a fairly seasonal and cool week ahead of us. Lows will be in the 30’s and 20’s in some areas. Conditions will remain sunny with scattered clouds at times until Tuesday when we’ll have a chance for rain late. Highs for Tuesday will be in the low 50’s and lows will be in the low 30’s and high 20’s. Wednesday we will reach a warm up in the low to mid 50’s but fairly breezy at times. Thursday we will have another chance for precipitation late with highs in the low 40’s and lows in the low 30’s. We will enter the weekend with seasonal weather once again with Friday being mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the mid to high 50’s and Saturday will have highs in the mid 50’s, winds varying from the Northwest and Southwest. Have a great week!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss