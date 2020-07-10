Good Friday morning folks. We’ll likely see record highs again today but the morning is starting off mild, just warmer than average. Temperatures soar back to the 100s this afternoon with southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph. Some spots could top out at 109 degrees. The cap of warm air aloft is pretty strong again but if it breaks down, a few storms could be seen in the area, like yesterday. Once more, however, most of us will stay dry.
Tomorrow’s rain chances are similar as we continue to deal with this heat wave but an upper-level disturbance moves through Sunday evening to pop up scattered thunderstorms for more of the area.
We’ll see hit-or-miss storms in the evenings of Monday and Tuesday as well before rain chances get higher for Wednesday. The 100s again come back every day until the latter part of next week when the heat starts to weaken.
Stay safe and use extra caution regarding the heat, friends.
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Searing heat with a few more rain chances
Amarillo77°F Clear Feels like 79°
- Wind
- 17 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 60%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas66°F Clear Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 7 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford76°F Clear Feels like 78°
- Wind
- mph
- Humidity
- 59%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart67°F Clear Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 9 mph E
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton72°F Clear Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 8 mph E
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 14 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa72°F Clear Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
