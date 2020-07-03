Scattered storms continue into the weekend

Good Friday morning everyone, we will have a pretty humid day today with highs reaching the 90’s for most areas. We’ll be tracking some more storms developing toward our western counties and moving east, some of our northeastern counties have another chance for some marginally severe weather this evening with hail, wind damage and heavy downpours being the main concerns. All activity should subside going into our overnight hours. For the Fourth of July we may also be tracking some scattered storms seeming to develop in our eastern extending to our central/southern counties with another chance of some possible severe weather for our northwestern counties with hail, wind damage and heavy downpours being the main concern. Highs for Saturday seem to be hovering in the low to mid 90’s. Sunday we will continue with a chance for scattered storms in our evening hours with highs in the 90’s once more and a slight chance for severe weather. Monday we will have another round of scattered storms with highs in the 90’s. Tuesday through Thursday just seem to be breezy and hot with highs in the mid to upper 90’s. Have a great weekend!