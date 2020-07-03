Scattered storms continue into the weekend

Weather

Clear

Amarillo

Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

Wind
mph
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Friday morning everyone, we will have a pretty humid day today with highs reaching the 90’s for most areas. We’ll be tracking some more storms developing toward our western counties and moving east, some of our northeastern counties have another chance for some marginally severe weather this evening with hail, wind damage and heavy downpours being the main concerns. All activity should subside going into our overnight hours. For the Fourth of July we may also be tracking some scattered storms seeming to develop in our eastern extending to our central/southern counties with another chance of some possible severe weather for our northwestern counties with hail, wind damage and heavy downpours being the main concern. Highs for Saturday seem to be hovering in the low to mid 90’s. Sunday we will continue with a chance for scattered storms in our evening hours with highs in the 90’s once more and a slight chance for severe weather. Monday we will have another round of scattered storms with highs in the 90’s. Tuesday through Thursday just seem to be breezy and hot with highs in the mid to upper 90’s. Have a great weekend!

