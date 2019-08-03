Scattered Saturday storms

Breaking News
Good Evening!

Throughout the remainder of this evening, we’ll continue to see some scattered showers across our western counties. Overall these storms are not expected to be severe but could pulse strong at times.

Later tonight we’ll see mostly dry conditions across the region with lows dropping down into the 60s. Sunday morning will start off cloudy and mild but lead into a warm and sunny afternoon with highs in the low to mid-90s.

Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

