Good Sunday morning folks. Most of us are about to say goodbye to the 100-degree heat thanks to the next cold front that is moving through. A few showers will be on the way out, and we’re cooling off to the 60s and 70s, but the afternoon will be much nicer than this last week has been.
Temperatures top out in the 80s and 90s, with only a few spots around Wellington and Childress still hitting triple-digits. Again, we’ll see thunderstorms move in this evening and continue overnight.
From Monday on, we’ll only see highs in the much better 80s and low 90s, a trend that continues all next week, though the chance for rain falls off.
Have a great day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Say goodbye to 100s
Amarillo92°F Fair Feels like 90°
- Wind
- 7 mph VAR
- Humidity
- 30%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 16 mph NE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas85°F Fair Feels like 85°
- Wind
- 10 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 42%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Isolated Thunderstorms
- Wind
- 16 mph NE
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford85°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 85°
- Wind
- 7 mph N
- Humidity
- 41%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Thunderstorms Early
- Wind
- 18 mph NNE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart88°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 88°
- Wind
- 15 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 39%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Scattered Thunderstorms
- Wind
- 16 mph NE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton86°F Fair Feels like 86°
- Wind
- 5 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 41%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Isolated Thunderstorms
- Wind
- 14 mph NNE
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa84°F Fair Feels like 87°
- Wind
- 8 mph N
- Humidity
- 58%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 14 mph ENE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
