Say goodbye to 100s

Good Sunday morning folks. Most of us are about to say goodbye to the 100-degree heat thanks to the next cold front that is moving through. A few showers will be on the way out, and we’re cooling off to the 60s and 70s, but the afternoon will be much nicer than this last week has been.

Temperatures top out in the 80s and 90s, with only a few spots around Wellington and Childress still hitting triple-digits. Again, we’ll see thunderstorms move in this evening and continue overnight.



From Monday on, we’ll only see highs in the much better 80s and low 90s, a trend that continues all next week, though the chance for rain falls off.



Have a great day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin