Say goodbye to 100s

Fair

Amarillo

92°F Fair Feels like 90°
Wind
7 mph VAR
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
65°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
16 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Dumas

85°F Fair Feels like 85°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated Thunderstorms
63°F Isolated Thunderstorms
Wind
16 mph NE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Hereford

85°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Early
66°F Thunderstorms Early
Wind
18 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Dalhart

88°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 88°
Wind
15 mph ENE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered Thunderstorms
63°F Scattered Thunderstorms
Wind
16 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Perryton

86°F Fair Feels like 86°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated Thunderstorms
65°F Isolated Thunderstorms
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Pampa

84°F Fair Feels like 87°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
67°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
14 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Sunday morning folks. Most of us are about to say goodbye to the 100-degree heat thanks to the next cold front that is moving through. A few showers will be on the way out, and we’re cooling off to the 60s and 70s, but the afternoon will be much nicer than this last week has been.
Temperatures top out in the 80s and 90s, with only a few spots around Wellington and Childress still hitting triple-digits. Again, we’ll see thunderstorms move in this evening and continue overnight.

From Monday on, we’ll only see highs in the much better 80s and low 90s, a trend that continues all next week, though the chance for rain falls off.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

