Mostly clear. Low 22F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.

Mainly clear skies. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Mainly clear skies. Low 19F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Good afternoon everyone.

Temperatures will ride the roller coaster this week as a series of fronts move across the High Plains.

New Year’s Eve looks calm but cold.

We’ll start the new year off breezy and warmer before another cold front moves in on Thursday. By the weekend, temperatures once again rebound and will be above normal.

-Dan Morgan