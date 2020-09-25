Record highs into the weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

84°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
20 mph SSW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

81°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
20 mph SW
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
57°F Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

84°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
16 mph WSW
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F A clear sky. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

79°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F A clear sky. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

84°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
16 mph WSW
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

86°F Clear Feels like 86°
Wind
20 mph SW
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 66F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
66°F A clear sky. Low 66F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Happy Friday folks! The 90s are back and will continue to return the next few afternoons, thanks to a strengthening high pressure system over the western part of the country. We’ll also feel winds from the southwest that get a bit breezy today at 10 to 20 mph as temperatures top out in the mid 90s, while a few spots will see 100s. Record highs are likely for this afternoon and Saturday as well.
Tomorrow’s wind won’t be so strong, but still comes in from the southwest as we only have smoke above the High Plains, along with plenty of sunshine.

A brisk wind hits on Sunday but it will be much cooler, with day time temperatures in the 80s. We then drop to the 70s early next week. Rain chances are staying pretty low, as we won’t have enough moisture with this next cool-down for showers.

Have a great weekend and stay cool!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss