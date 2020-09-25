Record highs into the weekend

Happy Friday folks! The 90s are back and will continue to return the next few afternoons, thanks to a strengthening high pressure system over the western part of the country. We’ll also feel winds from the southwest that get a bit breezy today at 10 to 20 mph as temperatures top out in the mid 90s, while a few spots will see 100s. Record highs are likely for this afternoon and Saturday as well.

Tomorrow’s wind won’t be so strong, but still comes in from the southwest as we only have smoke above the High Plains, along with plenty of sunshine.



A brisk wind hits on Sunday but it will be much cooler, with day time temperatures in the 80s. We then drop to the 70s early next week. Rain chances are staying pretty low, as we won’t have enough moisture with this next cool-down for showers.



Have a great weekend and stay cool!



Meteorologist Chris Martin