Record heat to start May

Howdy folks and good Friday morning to you. The heat wave continues today as we warm up from a pretty mild start to record highs in the 90s and a few triple-digits too under a partly cloudy sky. Try to stay cool and out of the heat if you can. The wind will be breezy but not as bad as yesterday. There may be enough energy late this afternoon for a few isolated thunderstorms but rainfall is not likely due to the dry air here at the surface. Gusty winds are possible, however.



Saturday backs off of the heat a few degrees under less cloud cover but we’ll cool down to the 70s and 80s for Sunday after the next front moves on through.



The 90s come around for Monday but the 70s will be more commonplace from Tuesday through Thursday, and we could see a few thundershowers late in the week.



Have a great weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Martin