Record heat to start May

Weather

Clear

Amarillo

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
15 mph SW
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
13 mph SW
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
56°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 51F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
51°F Mainly clear. Low 51F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Mainly clear. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
16 mph SW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
61°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Howdy folks and good Friday morning to you. The heat wave continues today as we warm up from a pretty mild start to record highs in the 90s and a few triple-digits too under a partly cloudy sky. Try to stay cool and out of the heat if you can. The wind will be breezy but not as bad as yesterday. There may be enough energy late this afternoon for a few isolated thunderstorms but rainfall is not likely due to the dry air here at the surface. Gusty winds are possible, however.

Saturday backs off of the heat a few degrees under less cloud cover but we’ll cool down to the 70s and 80s for Sunday after the next front moves on through.

The 90s come around for Monday but the 70s will be more commonplace from Tuesday through Thursday, and we could see a few thundershowers late in the week.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

