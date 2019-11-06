Rain returns before wintry precipitation

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

44°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers along with windy conditions. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
29°F Rain showers along with windy conditions. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
25 mph NNE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

38°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with a few showers developing after midnight. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.
27°F Windy with a few showers developing after midnight. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
23 mph NNE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Hereford

47°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 43°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with showers. Becoming windy overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.
32°F Overcast with showers. Becoming windy overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
23 mph NNE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

34°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast skies and windy. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
28°F Overcast skies and windy. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
24 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

40°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy. Showers developing overnight. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.
26°F Windy. Showers developing overnight. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

46°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy. A steady rain this evening, with showers continuing overnight. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
28°F Windy. A steady rain this evening, with showers continuing overnight. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph NNE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Wednesday morning folks. You can probably smell the moisture in the air, which will allow us rain and even thunderstorms this afternoon, as an upper-level low moves in from the west. It’s chilly to start out the day but we’ll heat up to the 60s and low 70s before any rain develops. This afternoon’s storms will be capable of occasional hail and gusty winds but the severe threat is pretty low. Lightning is always a concern with storms, however. We’ll look for precipitation to pop up after 3 pm and continue this evening.

Thursday morning, the latest cold front moves in and allows for rain, freezing rain, and snow with the frozen precipitation across the northwestern Texas Panhandle, the western Oklahoma Panhandle, and northeastern New Mexico into Kansas. Remember to drive to the conditions on the road and slow down if it gets slick. The cold front will be windy also, with lows in the 20s and 30s. Snow accumulations look to be very low thanks to the warm ground. Tomorrow afternoon, the wind backs off quite a bit but we stay chilly with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Temperatures improve to the 60s and 70s heading into the weekend but we have another dry cool-down by Sunday.

Have a great day and enjoy the rain!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss