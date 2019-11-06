Rain returns before wintry precipitation

Good Wednesday morning folks. You can probably smell the moisture in the air, which will allow us rain and even thunderstorms this afternoon, as an upper-level low moves in from the west. It’s chilly to start out the day but we’ll heat up to the 60s and low 70s before any rain develops. This afternoon’s storms will be capable of occasional hail and gusty winds but the severe threat is pretty low. Lightning is always a concern with storms, however. We’ll look for precipitation to pop up after 3 pm and continue this evening.



Thursday morning, the latest cold front moves in and allows for rain, freezing rain, and snow with the frozen precipitation across the northwestern Texas Panhandle, the western Oklahoma Panhandle, and northeastern New Mexico into Kansas. Remember to drive to the conditions on the road and slow down if it gets slick. The cold front will be windy also, with lows in the 20s and 30s. Snow accumulations look to be very low thanks to the warm ground. Tomorrow afternoon, the wind backs off quite a bit but we stay chilly with highs in the 30s and 40s.



Temperatures improve to the 60s and 70s heading into the weekend but we have another dry cool-down by Sunday.



Have a great day and enjoy the rain!



Meteorologist Chris Martin