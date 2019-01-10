Rain Possible By Week's End...

AMARILLO, TX - Good Wednesday Evening.

Another quiet night is on tap with temperatures cooling into the 30's after sunset. Tomorrow may warm into the upper 50’s and low 60’s, while chilly weather looks to return for Friday through Sunday with highs in the 40’s. Precipitation-wise, a slight opportunity for showers could be seen across our far southeastern counties tonight, followed by a much better chance of rain, area wide, on Friday. Yet another storm system may tickle our western counties Sunday morning, giving us a chance of a rain/snow mix, before retreating back to the west away from our area. The jury is still out on this Sunday storm, so please stay tuned! Lastly, a slow warming trend looks to commence for next week with temperatures back into the 50’s by Tuesday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris