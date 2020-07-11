Rain on the horizon

Saturday we’ll have highs in the 100’s again with a slight chance for storms east/southeast in our evening hours. Sunday we’ll have a chance for rain here in the city in our evening hours with highs in the triple digits with SE winds. Monday we’ll be tracking some isolated thunderstorms in our evening hours with breezy conditions and we continue this trend throughout the week. Tuesday there’s another chance for isolated storms, with highs in the triple digits. Wednesday we’ll have a more solidified chance for rain in the city with highs in the 100’s. Thursday storms will be off toward our west and then Friday we may have another slight chance for storms cooling off in the upper 90’s. Have a great week!

