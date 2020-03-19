Breaking News
City of Amarillo confirms first two cases of COVID-19

Rain moving out, strong winds on the way

Clear

Amarillo

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
18 mph SW
83%
Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 29F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
29°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 29F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
26 mph NW
0%
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

48°F Clear Feels like 40°
26 mph SSW
83%
Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
27°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
29 mph NNW
0%
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Hereford

50°F Broken Clouds Feels like 50°
14 mph WSW
83%
Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low around 30F. W winds shifting to N at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
30°F Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low around 30F. W winds shifting to N at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
23 mph NW
0%
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

48°F Clear Feels like 41°
22 mph S
93%
Tonight

Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
28°F Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
25 mph NNW
0%
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

50°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 50°
9 mph S
89%
Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 27F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
27°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 27F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
28 mph NW
0%
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
15 mph SSW
83%
Tonight

Windy with a few clouds. Low 29F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
29°F Windy with a few clouds. Low 29F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
24 mph NW
0%
Waning Crescent

Howdy friends and good Thursday morning. Showers and storms continue on but will be leaving the area after sunrise. The rain gets replaced with very strong winds as sunshine returns. Wind speeds will reach the 25 to 45 mph range with gusts near 60 at times as we end up on the dry side of this upper-level low. Temperatures top out in the 60s and 70s.

Friday starts out breezy and much colder with lows in the 20s and 30s but the afternoon looks to be calmer as we heat up to the 40s and 50s.

We could see a few rain showers and cool conditions on Saturday with similar highs but above-average conditions come back on Sunday.

Hold on to your hat and have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

