Rain falls in Australia

Much needed rain falls in Australia, bringing some relief to New South Wales, helping to extinguish over 80 wildfires burning across the region.

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:
Overcast

Amarillo

28°F Overcast Feels like 19°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening. The wintry mix will transition to mainly light freezing rain overnight. Low 27F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.
27°F A wintry mix this evening. The wintry mix will transition to mainly light freezing rain overnight. Low 27F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

25°F Clear Feels like 17°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation that is most likely overnight. Low near 25F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch.
25°F A mix of wintry precipitation that is most likely overnight. Low near 25F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Hereford

31°F Overcast Feels like 23°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mixture of winter precipitation types this evening changing to just light freezing rain overnight. Low 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.
28°F A mixture of winter precipitation types this evening changing to just light freezing rain overnight. Low 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Dalhart

27°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 20°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A light wintry mix. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.
26°F A light wintry mix. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Perryton

22°F Broken Clouds Feels like 14°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening will become mostly freezing rain overnight. Some icing possible. Low 23F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch.
23°F A mix of wintry precipitation this evening will become mostly freezing rain overnight. Some icing possible. Low 23F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

26°F Overcast Feels like 18°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mixture of winter precipitation types this evening changing to just light freezing rain overnight. Some icing possible. Low 26F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.
26°F A mixture of winter precipitation types this evening changing to just light freezing rain overnight. Some icing possible. Low 26F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

(FOX NEWS) — Life-saving rain coming to Australia.

Firefighters getting some hope Thursday as the sky opened up releasing downpours across New South Wales.

This, as officials say more than 80 fires continue to burn throughout the Australian state.

Firefighters expect the rain to bring some relief to these devastated areas.

But, say the blazes have destroyed roughly 90,000 acres of land Thursday morning alone.

Meanwhile, weather experts are urging caution citing flash flood warnings could be in affect as thunderstorms roll in.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

