Much needed rain falls in Australia, bringing some relief to New South Wales, helping to extinguish over 80 wildfires burning across the region.

(FOX NEWS) — Life-saving rain coming to Australia.

Firefighters getting some hope Thursday as the sky opened up releasing downpours across New South Wales.

This, as officials say more than 80 fires continue to burn throughout the Australian state.

Firefighters expect the rain to bring some relief to these devastated areas.

But, say the blazes have destroyed roughly 90,000 acres of land Thursday morning alone.

Meanwhile, weather experts are urging caution citing flash flood warnings could be in affect as thunderstorms roll in.

