Rain/cooler weather to start the week

Broken Clouds

Amarillo

69°F Broken Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
15 mph E
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph.
44°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Hereford

76°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 77°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
47°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
16 mph ESE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
43°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
13 mph ESE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Pampa

66°F Broken Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
15 mph E
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph.
44°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Sunday evening everyone, we’ve had a pleasant day overall with increasing clouds from time to time but temperatures in the upper 60’s and 70’s once more. We have a chance for some severe weather with overnight storms mostly towards our New Mexico counties, dissipating as it enters our Southern Panhandle counties. Monday we have a marginal risk for severe weather throughout most of the panhandle, with temperatures struggling to reach the low 70’s. Tuesday those showers taper off and we’ll be left with a partly cloudy day with highs in the low 70’s. Wednesday will be much warmer and breezy with temperatures in the upper 80’s, Thursday will be more of the same with temperatures in the low 90’s but calmer winds. Friday we’ll have a chance for severe weather in our evening hours with temperatures in the lower 80’s. Saturday will be closer to the mid 80’s, paired with calmer conditions as well as Sunday topping out in the low 90’s. Have a great week!

