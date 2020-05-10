Good Sunday evening everyone, we’ve had a pleasant day overall with increasing clouds from time to time but temperatures in the upper 60’s and 70’s once more. We have a chance for some severe weather with overnight storms mostly towards our New Mexico counties, dissipating as it enters our Southern Panhandle counties. Monday we have a marginal risk for severe weather throughout most of the panhandle, with temperatures struggling to reach the low 70’s. Tuesday those showers taper off and we’ll be left with a partly cloudy day with highs in the low 70’s. Wednesday will be much warmer and breezy with temperatures in the upper 80’s, Thursday will be more of the same with temperatures in the low 90’s but calmer winds. Friday we’ll have a chance for severe weather in our evening hours with temperatures in the lower 80’s. Saturday will be closer to the mid 80’s, paired with calmer conditions as well as Sunday topping out in the low 90’s. Have a great week!
Rain/cooler weather to start the week
Amarillo69°F Broken Clouds Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 15 mph E
- Humidity
- 42%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 19 mph ESE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
