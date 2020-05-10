Sunday we will top out in the lower 70’s as a cold front pushes through with a chance of scattered storms in our overnight hours going into Monday, with calm winds and partly cloudy conditions throughout the day for Mother’s Day. Monday will start off with scattered showers, with scattered thunderstorms in our later afternoon hours along with cooler temperatures in the 60’s, low 70’s and upper 50’s for our northern counties. These thunderstorms will be non-severe. Tuesday we will have showers tapering off in the morning as we rise to highs in the 70’s and calm winds along with partly cloudy conditions. Wednesday will be much warmer with highs in the upper 80’s and breezy conditions. Thursday will be a bit warmer topping out in the 90’s with calmer winds. Another front moves through for Friday increasing our chances of severe weather in the evening with scattered thunderstorms. Saturday will be pleasant with calm conditions and highs in the low 80’s. Happy Mother’s Day!
Rain/cooler conditions ahead
