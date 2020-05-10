Rain/cooler conditions ahead

Clear

Amarillo

48°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

43°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

47°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 47F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

39°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 44F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

45°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 38°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

47°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sunday we will top out in the lower 70’s as a cold front pushes through with a chance of scattered storms in our overnight hours going into Monday, with calm winds and partly cloudy conditions throughout the day for Mother’s Day. Monday will start off with scattered showers, with scattered thunderstorms in our later afternoon hours along with cooler temperatures in the 60’s, low 70’s and upper 50’s for our northern counties. These thunderstorms will be non-severe. Tuesday we will have showers tapering off in the morning as we rise to highs in the 70’s and calm winds along with partly cloudy conditions. Wednesday will be much warmer with highs in the upper 80’s and breezy conditions. Thursday will be a bit warmer topping out in the 90’s with calmer winds. Another front moves through for Friday increasing our chances of severe weather in the evening with scattered thunderstorms. Saturday will be pleasant with calm conditions and highs in the low 80’s. Happy Mother’s Day!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

