Howdy folks and good Wednesday morning. We’re starting off with less cloud cover than the past few mornings but some patchy fog will be seen for a few areas, mainly south. Temperatures rise from the 60s and 70s to the upper 80s and 90s in the afternoon, staying very close to July averages.
There may be enough energy for a few stray thunderstorms over our southern counties after 4 pm, but widespread rain is not likely. The few storms we do have will be capable of gusty winds and small hail.
Thursday is shaping up to be similar with highs in the low 90s once more.
Thanks to a high pressure system moving over the panhandles, our rain chances drop off for Friday and this weekend but a few storms come around early next week.
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Rain chances dropping off, but average July weather lingers
Amarillo67°F Clear Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas64°F Clear Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 7 mph SE
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford66°F Clear Feels like 66°
- Wind
- mph
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart66°F Clear Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 15 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton66°F Clear Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 6 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 16 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa69°F Clear Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 8 mph SE
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 16 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
