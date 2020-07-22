Rain chances dropping off, but average July weather lingers

Howdy folks and good Wednesday morning. We’re starting off with less cloud cover than the past few mornings but some patchy fog will be seen for a few areas, mainly south. Temperatures rise from the 60s and 70s to the upper 80s and 90s in the afternoon, staying very close to July averages.
There may be enough energy for a few stray thunderstorms over our southern counties after 4 pm, but widespread rain is not likely. The few storms we do have will be capable of gusty winds and small hail.

Thursday is shaping up to be similar with highs in the low 90s once more.

Thanks to a high pressure system moving over the panhandles, our rain chances drop off for Friday and this weekend but a few storms come around early next week.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

