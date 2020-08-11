Rain chances dropping as the heat intensifies

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
70°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Dumas

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
66°F Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Hereford

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
mph
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
70°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Dalhart

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Perryton

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
67°F Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Scattered Clouds

Pampa

70°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
70°F Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Good Tuesday morning folks. The rain from last night has moved on to the south and it’s humid and pleasant early on. We can expect another hot afternoon, but highs will be down a few degrees from what they were yesterday, ahead of another round of storms, mainly in the evening. Hail and strong downburst winds will be the main threats once more.

The rain chances drop and temperatures soar for tomorrow, and this continues through Friday, with highs in the 100s for most of us. Remember to protect your kids and pets from the heat and don’t leave them in a hot car.

Thunderstorms come back into the forecast this weekend as we get to cool off quite a bit.

Have a great day and stay cool.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss