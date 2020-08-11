Rain chances dropping as the heat intensifies

Good Tuesday morning folks. The rain from last night has moved on to the south and it’s humid and pleasant early on. We can expect another hot afternoon, but highs will be down a few degrees from what they were yesterday, ahead of another round of storms, mainly in the evening. Hail and strong downburst winds will be the main threats once more.



The rain chances drop and temperatures soar for tomorrow, and this continues through Friday, with highs in the 100s for most of us. Remember to protect your kids and pets from the heat and don’t leave them in a hot car.



Thunderstorms come back into the forecast this weekend as we get to cool off quite a bit.



Have a great day and stay cool.



Meteorologist Chris Martin