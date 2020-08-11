Good Tuesday morning folks. The rain from last night has moved on to the south and it’s humid and pleasant early on. We can expect another hot afternoon, but highs will be down a few degrees from what they were yesterday, ahead of another round of storms, mainly in the evening. Hail and strong downburst winds will be the main threats once more.
The rain chances drop and temperatures soar for tomorrow, and this continues through Friday, with highs in the 100s for most of us. Remember to protect your kids and pets from the heat and don’t leave them in a hot car.
Thunderstorms come back into the forecast this weekend as we get to cool off quite a bit.
Have a great day and stay cool.
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Rain chances dropping as the heat intensifies
Amarillo69°F Clear Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 14 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 19 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Dumas63°F Clear Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 8 mph SE
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Hereford73°F Clear Feels like 73°
- Wind
- mph
- Humidity
- 61%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Dalhart64°F Clear Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 3 mph N
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Perryton60°F Clear Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 3 mph E
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Pampa70°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Humidity
- 67%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Good Tuesday morning folks. The rain from last night has moved on to the south and it’s humid and pleasant early on. We can expect another hot afternoon, but highs will be down a few degrees from what they were yesterday, ahead of another round of storms, mainly in the evening. Hail and strong downburst winds will be the main threats once more.