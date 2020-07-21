Howdy folks and good Tuesday morning. It’s another humid start to the day after storms in the area last night. Clouds overhead will thin out as the morning progresses and we’ll heat back up to the 90s with winds from the south at 5 to 15 mph. There will be enough energy for afternoon storms from 3 pm on, with hail possible along with strong downburst winds and frequent lightning. Most storms will be done by midnight.
Tomorrow’s rain chances are similar as we continue on with average July heat but we’ll see fewer storms in the area Thursday.
Friday and this weekend will just be hot with highs in the low 90s again and a mostly sunny sky.
Enjoy your Tuesday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Rain chances continue with average temperatures
