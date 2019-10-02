Rain chances continue this week

Good Wednesday morning folks. After yesterday’s cool and wet weather, we’re starting off the same, with more showers moving through the High Plains. The clouds hang on but the rain thins out as we get to the afternoon. The next round of storms looks likely over the southeastern Texas Panhandle as temperatures rise to the 70s and 80s.



Thursday’s cold front looks to live up to the name, bringing temperatures down to the 50s tomorrow morning, and we’ll only reach the 60s later on in the day with rain from morning to dusk, and flooding will be a concern.



Friday starts out with showers lingering in the area but the chance for precipitation in the afternoon will diminish as we heat back up to the 70s.



Dry weather returns to the Panhandles this weekend.



Enjoy your Wednesday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin