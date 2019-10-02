Rain chances continue this week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Overcast

Amarillo

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
56°F Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Dumas

61°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 61°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low around 50F. SSE winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
50°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low around 50F. SSE winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
13 mph ESE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Hereford

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
60°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Dalhart

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 50F. S winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
50°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 50F. S winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Perryton

66°F Broken Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
51°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Pampa

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 56F. S winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
56°F Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 56F. S winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Wednesday morning folks. After yesterday’s cool and wet weather, we’re starting off the same, with more showers moving through the High Plains. The clouds hang on but the rain thins out as we get to the afternoon. The next round of storms looks likely over the southeastern Texas Panhandle as temperatures rise to the 70s and 80s.

Thursday’s cold front looks to live up to the name, bringing temperatures down to the 50s tomorrow morning, and we’ll only reach the 60s later on in the day with rain from morning to dusk, and flooding will be a concern.

Friday starts out with showers lingering in the area but the chance for precipitation in the afternoon will diminish as we heat back up to the 70s.

Dry weather returns to the Panhandles this weekend.

Enjoy your Wednesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss