Rain chances coming down

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fair

Amarillo

65°F Fair Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
65°F Mostly Clear
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Dumas

64°F Fair Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
63°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Hereford

64°F Fair Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
64°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Dalhart

64°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Early
63°F Thunderstorms Early
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Perryton

69°F Fair Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
65°F Clear
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Pampa

68°F Fair Feels like 68°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
65°F Clear
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Thursday morning friends. Folks in the eastern parts of the Texas Panhandle are waking up to rain and storms that continued overnight. Gusty winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning can be expected from these cells, but they are slowly winding down in intensity. It’ll be another muggy day, but temperatures won’t get as warm in the afternoon as they were yesterday. We’ll top out in the upper 80s and low 90s, before storms develop, this time in eastern New Mexico and the western Texas Panhandle. A few storms could become strong, with winds and hail as the biggest threats.

Tomorrow, the chance for rain drops dramatically, as a high pressure system starts to dominate our area, keeping us rain-free and a bit hotter. We’ll heat up to the 90s Friday and into the weekend, with ample sunshine and a few clouds each day.

Rain will be more likely next Tuesday and Wednesday as our pattern shifts to bring storms again.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss