Good Thursday morning friends. Folks in the eastern parts of the Texas Panhandle are waking up to rain and storms that continued overnight. Gusty winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning can be expected from these cells, but they are slowly winding down in intensity. It’ll be another muggy day, but temperatures won’t get as warm in the afternoon as they were yesterday. We’ll top out in the upper 80s and low 90s, before storms develop, this time in eastern New Mexico and the western Texas Panhandle. A few storms could become strong, with winds and hail as the biggest threats.
Tomorrow, the chance for rain drops dramatically, as a high pressure system starts to dominate our area, keeping us rain-free and a bit hotter. We’ll heat up to the 90s Friday and into the weekend, with ample sunshine and a few clouds each day.
Rain will be more likely next Tuesday and Wednesday as our pattern shifts to bring storms again.
Have a wonderful Thursday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Rain chances coming down
Amarillo65°F Fair Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 7 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dumas64°F Fair Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 5 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph SE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Hereford64°F Fair Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 3 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dalhart64°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 5 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 14 mph S
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Perryton69°F Fair Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 0 mph CALM
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Pampa68°F Fair Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 7 mph NW
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Good Thursday morning friends. Folks in the eastern parts of the Texas Panhandle are waking up to rain and storms that continued overnight. Gusty winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning can be expected from these cells, but they are slowly winding down in intensity. It’ll be another muggy day, but temperatures won’t get as warm in the afternoon as they were yesterday. We’ll top out in the upper 80s and low 90s, before storms develop, this time in eastern New Mexico and the western Texas Panhandle. A few storms could become strong, with winds and hail as the biggest threats.