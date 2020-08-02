Good Sunday evening everyone, we’ve had a seasonal day with highs in the 90’s for the most part and we have been tracking scattered storms throughout our evening hours that have been pulsing from time to time. Much of this activity will die down in intensity in our overnight hours but a few of us may be waking up to morning showers early on with humidity persisting for the rest of us. Monday we’ll be a bit cooler, mostly still in the upper 80’s and low 90’s with another round of scattered storms in our evening hours. Tuesday more of the same with temps in the mid 90’s as well as breezy with a chance for some isolated storms late. Wednesday will be a bit warmer with similar rain chances. Thursday/Friday we may be topping the triple digits with rain chances for both days before entering the weekend on the dryer side in the upper 90’s. Have a great week!
Rain chances are plentiful to start the week
