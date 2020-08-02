Rain chances are plentiful to start the week

Scattered Clouds

Amarillo

92°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 92°
Wind
14 mph ESE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
18 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

88°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
16 mph ENE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

95°F Clear Feels like 95°
Wind
mph
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 62F. SE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
19 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

90°F Clear Feels like 90°
Wind
13 mph E
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

88°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Pampa

90°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 90°
Wind
15 mph E
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
16 mph ESE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Sunday evening everyone, we’ve had a seasonal day with highs in the 90’s for the most part and we have been tracking scattered storms throughout our evening hours that have been pulsing from time to time. Much of this activity will die down in intensity in our overnight hours but a few of us may be waking up to morning showers early on with humidity persisting for the rest of us. Monday we’ll be a bit cooler, mostly still in the upper 80’s and low 90’s with another round of scattered storms in our evening hours. Tuesday more of the same with temps in the mid 90’s as well as breezy with a chance for some isolated storms late. Wednesday will be a bit warmer with similar rain chances. Thursday/Friday we may be topping the triple digits with rain chances for both days before entering the weekend on the dryer side in the upper 90’s. Have a great week!

