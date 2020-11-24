Rain and wind, snow and thunder

Overcast

Amarillo

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
23 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
30°F Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Dumas

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
27°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Hereford

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
15 mph WSW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Dalhart

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear and windy. Low 27F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
27°F Mostly clear and windy. Low 27F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy and overcast this evening followed by clear skies late. Low 29F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
29°F Windy and overcast this evening followed by clear skies late. Low 29F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
23 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
26 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 31F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
31°F Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 31F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Hello folks and good morning to you. We’re starting out with a few thunderstorms in the area, as more moisture moves into the High Plains. Clouds continue to blanket the sky but will thin out a bit as the day goes on. Winds will be even stronger today, gusting in the 40 to 50 mph range, as the next cold front is about to move through, but before it does, we’ll heat up to highs in the 60s and 70s, while our northern counties only reach the 40s and 50s. Another round of storms comes around in the afternoon for mainly our eastern counties, with large hail and severe winds not out of the question. Those behind the front over the western Oklahoma Panhandle, could see blowing snow as temperatures drop this afternoon, though accumulations are not likely.

Wednesday morning will be considerably calmer and cold with lows in the 20s and 30s. Tomorrow, we’ll see nothing but sunshine and mild winds with highs in the 60s.

Thanksgiving looks about the same, pretty nice overall. Friday will try to bring in another chance for a mixture of rain and snow as temperatures drop.

Have a great day and stay out of the wind.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

