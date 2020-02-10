Rain and snow this afternoon; winter weather through Tuesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

24°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 26F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
26°F Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 26F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Wind
14 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

22°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low 26F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
26°F Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low 26F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Wind
13 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

25°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
25°F Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Wind
13 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

21°F Clear Feels like 21°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
25°F Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Wind
17 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

23°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected.
28°F Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

24°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
27°F Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Hello and good Monday morning folks. Clouds are back covering the area and we’re looking for a chilly day overall, as we warm up from the 20s early on to the 30s and 40s this afternoon, with the coldest spots being in the northeastern Texas Panhandle. A disturbance in the upper-levels brings rain showers our way from the southwest after 12 pm, while our northeast locations could see light snow instead, though we won’t see any accumulations today.

Tonight will be a different story, as snow takes over as the primary type of precipitation that continues through Tuesday with blustery winds. White out conditions will be possible by your morning commute as temperatures rise from the 20s to the low 30s tomorrow afternoon. The snow finally ends Wednesday morning, and as of this writing, it looks like we’ll see between 3 and 6 inches of accumulation when the event is over. A few spots could see slightly higher amounts. The most snow looks to fall over the western Texas Panhandle while the least will be seen to the east. Tomorrow and Wednesday morning, take extra time to get to where you’re going and slow down for icy roads.

Sunshine returns Wednesday afternoon as we heat up above freezing and a warming trend continues into the weekend with breezy winds.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss