Rain and cooler weather this week

Good Monday morning folks. Wet weather is with us to start off the week, and the chance for rain continues for most of this week. Showers and storms have spread across the High Plains and will thin out as we get closer to midday, so plan on bringing an umbrella with you as you head outdoors. We’ll go from lows in the 60s to day time temperatures reaching the 80s along with breezy winds. The clouds will hang on but not completely clear away later, ahead of the next round of storms which develops this afternoon. Gusty winds and heavy downpours could be seen.



We’ll see storms again Tuesday and then a few on Wednesday but then rain chances increase again Thursday as the next front moves this way. We’ll start to dry out this weekend as temperatures start to come back up.



Enjoy the rain and have a great day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin