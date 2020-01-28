Rain and blowing snow this morning

Good Tuesday morning friends. Rain and snow are back to start off the day, along with strong winds from the north. We’ll see heavy snow at times, especially for our northern counties, as we continue past sunrise, while to the south, rain will be more dominant. Low visibility is a concern with blowing snow, along with slippery roads as well. Slow down while driving and take extra time to get to school and work. After 12 pm, the bulk of the rain and snow move to just the eastern half of the area while sunshine comes out for our western counties. Look for highs in the 30s and 40s this afternoon. Right now, it looks like our eastern and northeastern locations will see between 2 and 5 inches of snow, with isolated spots getting close to half a foot. The rest of the area will see generally less than an inch, altogether.



The sky clears out after sunset as temperatures plummet to the teens and 20s going into tomorrow morning, so slick roads will still be an issue. Wednesday gets warmer, as we heat back up to around 50 under a sunny sky.



Cold weather comes again for Thursday with ample cloud cover but calmer winds. We may get a few flurries but not much else. Temperatures rise above average Friday and continue on a warming trend this weekend.



Stay warm and stay safe when driving.



