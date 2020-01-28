1  of  6
Dalhart ISD Goodwell ISD Guymon ISD Hooker Public Schools Perryton ISD Yarbrough Public Schools

Rain and blowing snow this morning

Overcast

Amarillo

31°F Overcast Feels like 18°
Wind
22 mph N
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
23°F Mostly clear. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Dumas

30°F Overcast Feels like 15°
Wind
26 mph NNW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
20°F Mostly clear. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Hereford

34°F Overcast Feels like 21°
Wind
26 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
21°F Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Dalhart

33°F Overcast Feels like 20°
Wind
28 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
21°F A clear sky. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Perryton

32°F Overcast Feels like 21°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
21°F Some clouds. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Pampa

33°F Overcast Feels like 19°
Wind
25 mph N
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
24°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Tuesday morning friends. Rain and snow are back to start off the day, along with strong winds from the north. We’ll see heavy snow at times, especially for our northern counties, as we continue past sunrise, while to the south, rain will be more dominant. Low visibility is a concern with blowing snow, along with slippery roads as well. Slow down while driving and take extra time to get to school and work. After 12 pm, the bulk of the rain and snow move to just the eastern half of the area while sunshine comes out for our western counties. Look for highs in the 30s and 40s this afternoon. Right now, it looks like our eastern and northeastern locations will see between 2 and 5 inches of snow, with isolated spots getting close to half a foot. The rest of the area will see generally less than an inch, altogether.

The sky clears out after sunset as temperatures plummet to the teens and 20s going into tomorrow morning, so slick roads will still be an issue. Wednesday gets warmer, as we heat back up to around 50 under a sunny sky.

Cold weather comes again for Thursday with ample cloud cover but calmer winds. We may get a few flurries but not much else. Temperatures rise above average Friday and continue on a warming trend this weekend.

Stay warm and stay safe when driving.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

