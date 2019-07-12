Quiet Friday night forecast

Partly Cloudy

Amarillo

91°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 90°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
65°F Mostly Clear
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Dumas

90°F Fair Feels like 89°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
64°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Hereford

94°F Fair Feels like 92°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
65°F Mostly Clear
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Dalhart

97°F Fair Feels like 94°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
64°F Clear
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Perryton

92°F Fair Feels like 92°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
63°F Clear
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Pampa

91°F Fair Feels like 93°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
64°F Clear
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

After a warm and sunny Friday afternoon, we’re expecting a nice and quiet night ahead. most of the region will see dry conditions with just a few spotty clouds overhead. Lows will drop down into the 60s leading to a pleasant Saturday morning.

During the afternoon we’ll see lots of sunshine and beautiful clear skies. Daytime highs will top out in the low to mid-90s throughout the region. Sunshine and warm temperatures stick around through the start of the week followed by some showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday evening.

Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

