Quiet Friday night forecast

After a warm and sunny Friday afternoon, we’re expecting a nice and quiet night ahead. most of the region will see dry conditions with just a few spotty clouds overhead. Lows will drop down into the 60s leading to a pleasant Saturday morning.

During the afternoon we’ll see lots of sunshine and beautiful clear skies. Daytime highs will top out in the low to mid-90s throughout the region. Sunshine and warm temperatures stick around through the start of the week followed by some showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday evening.

Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy