Pretty nice mid-July weather with a few storms possible

Clear

Amarillo

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Some passing clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
74°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Howdy friends and good Thursday morning. Many of us are waking up to damp conditions after a broad complex of storms moved through but the rain is heading out of the panhandles. From a humid start, we’ll look for another hot day with highs in the 90s and a few spots reaching 100 with mild winds at 5 to 15 mph. A few more thunderstorms will be possible, mainly for our northwestern counties again, but the rest of the area will miss out on rain. Some storms will be capable of gusty winds and small hail.

Friday and Saturday are looking a bit more breezy with temperatures in the 100s for more of the High Plains, including Amarillo. Dry weather takes over, continuing on into the weekend but thunderstorms come our way again Monday evening as we back off to highs in the 90s.

Enjoy your Thursday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

