Pretty nice mid-July weather with a few storms possible

Howdy friends and good Thursday morning. Many of us are waking up to damp conditions after a broad complex of storms moved through but the rain is heading out of the panhandles. From a humid start, we’ll look for another hot day with highs in the 90s and a few spots reaching 100 with mild winds at 5 to 15 mph. A few more thunderstorms will be possible, mainly for our northwestern counties again, but the rest of the area will miss out on rain. Some storms will be capable of gusty winds and small hail.



Friday and Saturday are looking a bit more breezy with temperatures in the 100s for more of the High Plains, including Amarillo. Dry weather takes over, continuing on into the weekend but thunderstorms come our way again Monday evening as we back off to highs in the 90s.



Enjoy your Thursday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin