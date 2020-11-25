Good morning everyone. The weather has calmed down as the latest cold front has passed on by. We’re starting out clear and cold with wind chills in the 20s. The wind remains mild for the rest of the day, coming back from the southwest in the afternoon as temperatures rise to the 50s and 60s under a sunny sky.
Thanksgiving is looking pretty great as well, with similar highs and the wind won’t be too strong. The next upper-level low starts moving through on Friday, bringing breezy and chilly winds, and a slim chance at an evening rain-snow mix as we only heat up to the 40s and 50s. We’ll wake up on Saturday to that precipitation still in the area before it moves out.
We’re getting back on a warming trend from Sunday on.
Enjoy your Wednesday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Pretty great Thanksgiving weather
Amarillo32°F Clear Feels like 26°
- Wind
- 6 mph NW
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 14 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dumas31°F Clear Feels like 22°
- Wind
- 10 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Hereford29°F Clear Feels like 21°
- Wind
- 7 mph NW
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dalhart31°F Clear Feels like 23°
- Wind
- 8 mph NW
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Perryton33°F Clear Feels like 24°
- Wind
- 10 mph NW
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Pampa32°F Clear Feels like 24°
- Wind
- 9 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 14 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Good morning everyone. The weather has calmed down as the latest cold front has passed on by. We’re starting out clear and cold with wind chills in the 20s. The wind remains mild for the rest of the day, coming back from the southwest in the afternoon as temperatures rise to the 50s and 60s under a sunny sky.