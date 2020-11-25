Pretty great Thanksgiving weather

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

32°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

31°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

29°F Clear Feels like 21°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

31°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

33°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
30°F Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

32°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good morning everyone. The weather has calmed down as the latest cold front has passed on by. We’re starting out clear and cold with wind chills in the 20s. The wind remains mild for the rest of the day, coming back from the southwest in the afternoon as temperatures rise to the 50s and 60s under a sunny sky.

Thanksgiving is looking pretty great as well, with similar highs and the wind won’t be too strong. The next upper-level low starts moving through on Friday, bringing breezy and chilly winds, and a slim chance at an evening rain-snow mix as we only heat up to the 40s and 50s. We’ll wake up on Saturday to that precipitation still in the area before it moves out.

We’re getting back on a warming trend from Sunday on.

Enjoy your Wednesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss