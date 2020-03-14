Precipitation possible for late weekend

Weather

Overcast

Amarillo

40°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
40°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Dumas

36°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
38°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
13 mph ESE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Hereford

44°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F Clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Dalhart

38°F Overcast Feels like 33°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening followed by increasing clouds and a few showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
39°F Mostly clear this evening followed by increasing clouds and a few showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
13 mph ESE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

36°F Overcast Feels like 32°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
34°F Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

39°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 38F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
38°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 38F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Saturday morning everyone, today will be more pleasant as those winds taper off and clouds will clear out throughout the day with highs in the low 60’s. Sunday we do have a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the day into our evening hours, with highs in the mid to upper 50’s. Monday also has a chance for showers early on in the morning, maybe even possible thunderstorm early as well with highs returning to the 70’s. Tuesday a cold front does move through dropping our temperatures into the low 60’s with possible scattered thunderstorms. Wednesday there is a chance for showers early in the morning with highs in the upper 60’s and more of the same for Thursday with a chance for thunderstorms early in the morning. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 60’s. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

