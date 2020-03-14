Good Saturday morning everyone, today will be more pleasant as those winds taper off and clouds will clear out throughout the day with highs in the low 60’s. Sunday we do have a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the day into our evening hours, with highs in the mid to upper 50’s. Monday also has a chance for showers early on in the morning, maybe even possible thunderstorm early as well with highs returning to the 70’s. Tuesday a cold front does move through dropping our temperatures into the low 60’s with possible scattered thunderstorms. Wednesday there is a chance for showers early in the morning with highs in the upper 60’s and more of the same for Thursday with a chance for thunderstorms early in the morning. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 60’s. Have a great weekend!
Precipitation possible for late weekend
Amarillo40°F Overcast Feels like 36°
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
40°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph SE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas36°F Overcast Feels like 36°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 99%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
38°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 13 mph ESE
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford44°F Overcast Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart38°F Overcast Feels like 33°
- Wind
- 6 mph SW
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Mostly clear this evening followed by increasing clouds and a few showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 13 mph ESE
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton36°F Overcast Feels like 32°
- Wind
- 5 mph E
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph E
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa39°F Overcast Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
38°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 38F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph E
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous