Precipitation ending on a frigid morning

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Few Clouds

Amarillo

20°F Few Clouds Feels like 8°
Wind
12 mph SW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 19F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
19°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 19F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Dumas

26°F Overcast Feels like 18°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
18°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Hereford

25°F Overcast Feels like 16°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 20F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
20°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 20F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Dalhart

28°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 18°
Wind
12 mph WSW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 19F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
19°F Overcast. Low 19F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

29°F Overcast Feels like 21°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 19F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
19°F A few passing clouds. Low 19F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

23°F Clear Feels like 15°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 19F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
19°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 19F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Hello folks and good Wednesday morning. The second round of snow came through last night and is on the way out. Temperatures are starting off in the 20s for most of us but for a few, we’re seeing the teens so some spots will have icy conditions on the roads while it won’t be so bad for others. Drive slow once you start out until you get a feel for how bad it is out there. Clouds will hang out over us, with a bit of fog possible early on, but this afternoon we’ll see a little sunshine as temperatures rise to the 40s and low 50s.

Thursday starts out even colder and the afternoon will be about as chilly as today will be.

For Valentine’s Day, the wind kicks up from the south as we get on a warming trend, heating up to average, and then this weekend will be nicer.

Look for highs in the 50s, 60s, and 70s from Saturday into next week.

Stay warm and be safe while driving.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

44° / 19°
Windy, morning fog giving way to sun late
Windy, morning fog giving way to sun late 10% 44° 19°

Thursday

40° / 22°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 40° 22°

Friday

51° / 36°
Windy with times of sun and clouds
Windy with times of sun and clouds 10% 51° 36°

Saturday

56° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 56° 34°

Sunday

67° / 45°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 67° 45°

Monday

60° / 28°
Partly cloudy and windy
Partly cloudy and windy 0% 60° 28°

Tuesday

40° / 23°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 40° 23°

Hourly Forecast

23°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
23°

24°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
24°

28°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
28°

32°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
32°

36°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
36°

38°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

39°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
39°

40°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
40°

40°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
40°

41°

4 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
41°

43°

5 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
43°

39°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

35°

7 PM
Clear
0%
35°

33°

8 PM
Clear
0%
33°

32°

9 PM
Clear
0%
32°

31°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
31°

30°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
30°

29°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
29°

28°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
28°

26°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
26°

24°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
24°

23°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
23°

22°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
22°

21°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
21°

