Precipitation ending on a frigid morning

Hello folks and good Wednesday morning. The second round of snow came through last night and is on the way out. Temperatures are starting off in the 20s for most of us but for a few, we’re seeing the teens so some spots will have icy conditions on the roads while it won’t be so bad for others. Drive slow once you start out until you get a feel for how bad it is out there. Clouds will hang out over us, with a bit of fog possible early on, but this afternoon we’ll see a little sunshine as temperatures rise to the 40s and low 50s.



Thursday starts out even colder and the afternoon will be about as chilly as today will be.



For Valentine’s Day, the wind kicks up from the south as we get on a warming trend, heating up to average, and then this weekend will be nicer.



Look for highs in the 50s, 60s, and 70s from Saturday into next week.



Stay warm and be safe while driving.



Meteorologist Chris Martin