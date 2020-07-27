Potentially flooding rain on the way

Hello folks and good Monday morning. Storms from last night are lingering on today, but will be dying out, for the most part, as we get past sunrise. A few isolated cells may keep going until near noon. A frontal boundary that’s moved our way will split the Panhandle, with highs behind it in the 80s, and ahead of it, the 90s. Thunderstorms will be likely along the front this afternoon with heavy rain as the main threat. Flooding is possible from storms that hang around for long periods of time, so watch out for water on the roads.



Some storms continue tonight and tomorrow morning with the next round Tuesday afternoon as the front moves to the south.



We’ll get back to highs in the 90s on Wednesday but rain chances start coming back for the rest of the week.



Have a great day and stay safe!



Meteorologist Chris Martin