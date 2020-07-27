Potentially flooding rain on the way

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Few Clouds

Amarillo

74°F Few Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Dumas

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Scattered Clouds

Hereford

76°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 76°
Wind
mph
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Dalhart

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
63°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

71°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
65°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Broken Clouds

Pampa

74°F Broken Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 67F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
67°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 67F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Hello folks and good Monday morning. Storms from last night are lingering on today, but will be dying out, for the most part, as we get past sunrise. A few isolated cells may keep going until near noon. A frontal boundary that’s moved our way will split the Panhandle, with highs behind it in the 80s, and ahead of it, the 90s. Thunderstorms will be likely along the front this afternoon with heavy rain as the main threat. Flooding is possible from storms that hang around for long periods of time, so watch out for water on the roads.

Some storms continue tonight and tomorrow morning with the next round Tuesday afternoon as the front moves to the south.

We’ll get back to highs in the 90s on Wednesday but rain chances start coming back for the rest of the week.

Have a great day and stay safe!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss