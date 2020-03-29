Possible Storms toward eastern counties

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

36°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

29°F Clear Feels like 21°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
40°F Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

28°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Mainly clear. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

30°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

33°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

39°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sunday had a cold start in the 20’s and 30’s but we’ll warm up to more mild conditions in the 60’s and 70’s with calm winds but clouds throughout our early hours. Monday we have a chance for storms mostly to our eastern region. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 70’s and calm winds, mostly the same for Wednesday but a bit warmer in the 80’s. Thursday will have increasing clouds with highs in the mid 70’s until a cold front moves through for Friday dropping temperatures into the 50’s with a chance of showers late. Saturday will have highs in the low 60’s and partly cloudy. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss