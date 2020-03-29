Sunday had a cold start in the 20’s and 30’s but we’ll warm up to more mild conditions in the 60’s and 70’s with calm winds but clouds throughout our early hours. Monday we have a chance for storms mostly to our eastern region. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 70’s and calm winds, mostly the same for Wednesday but a bit warmer in the 80’s. Thursday will have increasing clouds with highs in the mid 70’s until a cold front moves through for Friday dropping temperatures into the 50’s with a chance of showers late. Saturday will have highs in the low 60’s and partly cloudy. Have a great weekend!
Possible Storms toward eastern counties
Amarillo36°F Clear Feels like 36°
- Wind
- 3 mph SW
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas29°F Clear Feels like 21°
- Wind
- 9 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
40°F Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford28°F Clear Feels like 28°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Mainly clear. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart30°F Clear Feels like 24°
- Wind
- 6 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 72%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton33°F Clear Feels like 27°
- Wind
- 7 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa39°F Clear Feels like 36°
- Wind
- 5 mph W
- Humidity
- 69%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent