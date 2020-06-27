Possible storms for Saturday evening

Clear

Amarillo

97°F Clear Feels like 97°
Wind
mph
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
70°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
23 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

97°F Clear Feels like 97°
Wind
21 mph SSE
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
68°F Some clouds. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

97°F Clear Feels like 97°
Wind
mph
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph.
70°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

101°F Clear Feels like 101°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
12%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

99°F Clear Feels like 99°
Wind
24 mph SSW
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
70°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
24 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

98°F Clear Feels like 98°
Wind
26 mph S
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 72F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 72F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Saturday evening everyone, we have a chance for some scattered storms for some of our southwestern counties to northwestern counties as well. These storms may pulse to severe at times with main concerns being wind damage and small pockets of hail. Sunday will be hot and breezy with plenty of on/off cloud cover throughout the day with temps in the mid to upper 90’s to low 100’s. An isolated thunderstorm toward the state line in NM isn’t completely ruled out but chances are low. Monday we will be scorching with highs in the mid to low 100’s across the panhandle with breezy southwest winds throughout the day and we continue that trend going into Tuesday. Wednesday we’ll see a cool down into the low 90’s as a front makes its way through switching our winds to the northwest. Thursday and Friday we have a chance for scattered storms, better chance for the city being on Friday with highs in the low 90’s. Fourth of July seems to also have a slight chance for storms in the evening hours that may effect us here in Amarillo as well, we will monitor with highs in the mid to low 90’s and calm winds. Have a great weekend!

