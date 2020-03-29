Possible Storms East to start off the week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
45°F A few passing clouds. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Mainly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
42°F Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
39°F Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
46°F Generally clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Sunday evening everyone, we’ve had a seasonal day with highs in the 60’s mostly but lows in the 30’s and 20’s this morning. Tomorrow we have a chance for storms for our eastern counties mostly, with highs in the 60’s and 70’s again but also breezy with south winds throughout our afternoon hours. Tuesday will be calmer, mostly sunny with highs in the high 60’s and low 70’s. Wednesday will be mild with highs in the upper 70’s and low 80’s but breezy with southwest winds ranging between 15-25 mph. Thursday will be partly cloudy but still mild with highs in the mid to upper 70’s. Our next chance for rain here in the city will be on Friday as a cold front moves through, dropping our temperatures into the 50’s accompanied with a chance for showers late. Saturday will return to seasonal conditions in the 60’s and calm winds, while Sunday will be slightly warmer in the low 70’s. Have a great week!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss