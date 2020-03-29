Good Sunday evening everyone, we’ve had a seasonal day with highs in the 60’s mostly but lows in the 30’s and 20’s this morning. Tomorrow we have a chance for storms for our eastern counties mostly, with highs in the 60’s and 70’s again but also breezy with south winds throughout our afternoon hours. Tuesday will be calmer, mostly sunny with highs in the high 60’s and low 70’s. Wednesday will be mild with highs in the upper 70’s and low 80’s but breezy with southwest winds ranging between 15-25 mph. Thursday will be partly cloudy but still mild with highs in the mid to upper 70’s. Our next chance for rain here in the city will be on Friday as a cold front moves through, dropping our temperatures into the 50’s accompanied with a chance for showers late. Saturday will return to seasonal conditions in the 60’s and calm winds, while Sunday will be slightly warmer in the low 70’s. Have a great week!
Possible Storms East to start off the week
