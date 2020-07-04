Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Video Forecast

Live Weather Cameras

Download Weather App

Possible storms continuing on this weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

89°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
18 mph E
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
66°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
16 mph E
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

89°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
63°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

93°F Clear Feels like 93°
Wind
mph
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
66°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

89°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
13 mph E
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
63°F Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
17 mph ENE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

90°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 90°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. ESE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
66°F Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. ESE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Pampa

91°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 91°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph, becoming N and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
67°F Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph, becoming N and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
17 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Hello folks and good Saturday evening to you. Also, Happy Independence Day! We’ve seen some storms in the area this afternoon with occasionally large hail and strong downburst winds along with some much needed rain. Another round of storms is coming in from New Mexico that will move over the Texas Panhandle this evening before dying out overnight. We’ll wake up on Sunday morning to lows in the 60s and 70s with high humidity ahead of the next set of storms that develop after 2 pm across the Texas Panhandle. We’ll look for similar threats of wind and hail while the tornado threat stays extremely low. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s.

A few more storms will be possible Monday afternoon but on a more isolated basis as we see more highs in the 90s. Thunderstorm chances drop off as the week continues as summertime heat intensifies with readings in the upper 90s and 100s.

Have a wonderful evening!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss