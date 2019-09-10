Possible storms and muggy heat

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mostly Cloudy

Amarillo

67°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
65°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Dumas

64°F Fair Feels like 64°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
64°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Hereford

67°F Fair Feels like 67°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
64°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Dalhart

65°F Fair Feels like 65°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
64°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Perryton

71°F Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
67°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Pampa

72°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
67°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Howdy folks and good Tuesday morning. It’s another mild start to the day, but the muggy weather hangs on with breezy winds and a partly cloudy sky above. A few storms have developed overnight in the eastern Texas Panhandle and will continue for a few hours after sunrise, while the rest of us stay dry. This afternoon, there is the potential for showers to pop up but on a hit-or-miss basis, as we top out in the 80s and low 90s.

Wednesday brings another shot at afternoon storms and breezy conditions but then Thursday a frontal boundary moving in from the north will help to increase the chance for rain, especially by the late evening hours. Those storms will linger on into Friday morning but this weekend is looking to be drier and a bit warmer.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss