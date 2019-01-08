Possible Showers on Friday...

Weather

AMARILLO, TX - Hello everyone.

A weak cold front is drifting through the region this morning giving us a chilly north breeze at 5 to 20 mph.  Wind speeds should relax this afternoon as high pressure builds into the area.  No rain or snow is expected, and afternoon temperatures will top out around 50.  Tomorrow looks to continue sunny and seasonal with the low 50’s, while Thursday may turn breezy and milder with a blend of 50’s and low 60’s.  The low to mid 50’s will return from Friday through the weekend.  Lastly, a slight chance of rain is possible by Thursday evening into Friday morning across our central and southern counties.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

