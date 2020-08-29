Possible severe weather for the weekend

Clear

Amarillo

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mostly clear late. Low 63F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
63°F Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mostly clear late. Low 63F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few thunderstorms this evening. Mostly clear skies late. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
59°F A few thunderstorms this evening. Mostly clear skies late. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 63F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
63°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 63F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
59°F Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
13 mph NE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
61°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 64F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
64°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 64F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Saturday morning we’ll start off on the humid side but we’ll have a pleasant day in regards to temps topping our in the upper 80’s and low 90’s for most of us but we’ll be tracking another round of scattered storms in our evening hours that may also be severe. Sunday storms will be more isolated with highs returning to the upper 90’s and low 100’s before cooling down on Monday once again accompanied by a cold front and more widespread storms. Tuesday we will wrap up those rain chances with highs only in the 80’s. Wednesday through Thursday we’ll remain dry with highs only in the upper 80’s and low 90’s. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

