Possible severe weather for the weekend

Good Friday evening, we'll be tracking some storms moving in from eastern NM impacting some of our NW counties, OK Panhandle and SW Kansas. Some of this activity may be severe. Saturday morning we'll start off on the humid side but we'll have a pleasant day in regards to temps topping our in the upper 80's and low 90's for most of us but we'll be tracking another round of scattered storms in our evening hours that may also be severe. Sunday storms will be more isolated with highs returning to the upper 90's and low 100's before cooling down on Monday once again accompanied by a cold front and more widespread storms. Tuesday we will wrap up those rain chances with highs only in the 80's. Wednesday through Thursday we'll remain dry with highs only in the upper 80's and low 90's. Have a great weekend!