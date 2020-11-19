Possible record highs before cooling down

Clear

Amarillo

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
20 mph SW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
16 mph SW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

49°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
12 mph SW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
18 mph SW
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
21 mph SW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good morning folks. The warm weather just gets warmer today and we’re not done with the wind just yet. It’s a mild morning but breezy still with winds from the southwest. This afternoon won’t be quite as windy but it’s still enough to keep the wildfire danger around, so no outdoor burning. We’ll look for highs mostly in the 80s today with record heat possible as the sky remains pretty clear.

Tomorrow, a cold front arrives but with weaker breezes, and we’ll only heat up to around 70.

Saturday, it looks like we’ll have enough moisture for afternoon rain showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder, with more chilly highs in the 50s. That rain lingers into Sunday morning, and Sunday will be even colder with the 40s instead. The cool-down lasts into the middle of next week.

Enjoy your Thursday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

