Good morning folks. The warm weather just gets warmer today and we’re not done with the wind just yet. It’s a mild morning but breezy still with winds from the southwest. This afternoon won’t be quite as windy but it’s still enough to keep the wildfire danger around, so no outdoor burning. We’ll look for highs mostly in the 80s today with record heat possible as the sky remains pretty clear.
Tomorrow, a cold front arrives but with weaker breezes, and we’ll only heat up to around 70.
Saturday, it looks like we’ll have enough moisture for afternoon rain showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder, with more chilly highs in the 50s. That rain lingers into Sunday morning, and Sunday will be even colder with the 40s instead. The cool-down lasts into the middle of next week.
Enjoy your Thursday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Possible record highs before cooling down
Amarillo55°F Clear Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 20 mph SW
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas56°F Clear Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 16 mph SW
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph WNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford49°F Clear Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 12 mph SW
- Humidity
- 69%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart58°F Clear Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 18 mph SW
- Humidity
- 42%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 15 mph WNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton51°F Clear Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 9 mph SW
- Humidity
- 61%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa59°F Clear Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 21 mph SW
- Humidity
- 50%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
