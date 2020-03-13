Good Friday evening everyone, we’ve had a rain filled and chilly day today here in the panhandle. Highs in the 30’s and 40’s across the area with significant winds to accompany chilly weather. Saturday will be more pleasant as those winds will taper off and clouds will clear out throughout the day with highs in the low 60’s. Sunday we do have a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the day into our evening hours, with highs in the mid to upper 50’s. Monday also has a chance for showers early on in the morning, maybe even possible thunderstorm early as well with highs returning to the 70’s. Tuesday a cold front does move through dropping our temperatures into the low 60’s with possible scattered thunderstorms. Wednesday there is a chance for showers early in the morning with highs in the upper 60’s and more of the same for Thursday with a chance for thunderstorms early in the morning. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 60’s. Have a great weekend!
Possible rain late this weekend
Amarillo40°F Overcast Feels like 32°
- Wind
- 15 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 37F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 17 mph SE
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas37°F Overcast Feels like 29°
- Wind
- 12 mph E
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
- Wind
- 14 mph ESE
- Precip
- 100%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford43°F Overcast Feels like 37°
- Wind
- 12 mph E
- Humidity
- 99%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
40°F A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 15 mph SSE
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart38°F Overcast Feels like 29°
- Wind
- 15 mph E
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low near 35F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
- Wind
- 14 mph SE
- Precip
- 70%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton37°F Overcast Feels like 29°
- Wind
- 10 mph E
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
32°F A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 32F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
- Wind
- 15 mph E
- Precip
- 90%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa40°F Overcast Feels like 34°
- Wind
- 9 mph E
- Humidity
- 95%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
36°F Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 15 mph ESE
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous