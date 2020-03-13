Possible rain late this weekend

Good Friday evening everyone, we’ve had a rain filled and chilly day today here in the panhandle. Highs in the 30’s and 40’s across the area with significant winds to accompany chilly weather. Saturday will be more pleasant as those winds will taper off and clouds will clear out throughout the day with highs in the low 60’s. Sunday we do have a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the day into our evening hours, with highs in the mid to upper 50’s. Monday also has a chance for showers early on in the morning, maybe even possible thunderstorm early as well with highs returning to the 70’s. Tuesday a cold front does move through dropping our temperatures into the low 60’s with possible scattered thunderstorms. Wednesday there is a chance for showers early in the morning with highs in the upper 60’s and more of the same for Thursday with a chance for thunderstorms early in the morning. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 60’s. Have a great weekend!