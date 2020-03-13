Possible rain late this weekend

Overcast

Amarillo

40°F Overcast Feels like 32°
Wind
15 mph ESE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 37F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
37°F A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 37F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph SE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Dumas

37°F Overcast Feels like 29°
Wind
12 mph E
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
34°F Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
14 mph ESE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Hereford

43°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
12 mph E
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
40°F A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Dalhart

38°F Overcast Feels like 29°
Wind
15 mph E
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low near 35F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
35°F Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low near 35F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

37°F Overcast Feels like 29°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 32F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
32°F A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 32F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
15 mph E
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

40°F Overcast Feels like 34°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
36°F Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
15 mph ESE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Friday evening everyone, we’ve had a rain filled and chilly day today here in the panhandle. Highs in the 30’s and 40’s across the area with significant winds to accompany chilly weather. Saturday will be more pleasant as those winds will taper off and clouds will clear out throughout the day with highs in the low 60’s. Sunday we do have a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the day into our evening hours, with highs in the mid to upper 50’s. Monday also has a chance for showers early on in the morning, maybe even possible thunderstorm early as well with highs returning to the 70’s. Tuesday a cold front does move through dropping our temperatures into the low 60’s with possible scattered thunderstorms. Wednesday there is a chance for showers early in the morning with highs in the upper 60’s and more of the same for Thursday with a chance for thunderstorms early in the morning. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 60’s. Have a great weekend!

