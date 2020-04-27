Good Monday morning folks. We’re looking for warmer than average weather for the rest of this month before even hotter conditions come our way. We’ll get a bit breezy this morning with lows in the 50s and 60s and then temperatures soar to the 80s and low 90s again.
Tuesday is looking pretty similar but with somewhat stronger winds but we’ll be just about as warm.
Wednesday brings a front that brings temperatures back down close to normal but nothing in the
way of precipitation.
We get breezy and see highs in the 90s for the rest of the week as dry conditions prevail.
Have a great day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Plenty of heat this week
Amarillo58°F Clear Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 14 mph SW
- Humidity
- 58%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
56°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas52°F Clear Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 5 mph W
- Humidity
- 57%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford53°F Clear Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 8 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 69%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart59°F Clear Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 13 mph N
- Humidity
- 41%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton59°F Clear Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 14 mph S
- Humidity
- 53%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Mostly clear. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa60°F Clear Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
58°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
