Plenty of heat this week

Clear

Amarillo

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
14 mph SW
58%
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
56°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
11 mph SE
0%
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
5 mph W
57%
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
9 mph SSE
0%
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
8 mph WSW
69%
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
7 mph SSE
0%
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
13 mph N
41%
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
10 mph S
0%
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
14 mph S
53%
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Mostly clear. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
6 mph SE
0%
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
9 mph S
55%
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
58°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
10 mph SE
0%
Waxing Crescent

Good Monday morning folks. We’re looking for warmer than average weather for the rest of this month before even hotter conditions come our way. We’ll get a bit breezy this morning with lows in the 50s and 60s and then temperatures soar to the 80s and low 90s again.

Tuesday is looking pretty similar but with somewhat stronger winds but we’ll be just about as warm.

Wednesday brings a front that brings temperatures back down close to normal but nothing in the
way of precipitation.

We get breezy and see highs in the 90s for the rest of the week as dry conditions prevail.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

