Plenty of heat this week

Good Monday morning folks. We’re looking for warmer than average weather for the rest of this month before even hotter conditions come our way. We’ll get a bit breezy this morning with lows in the 50s and 60s and then temperatures soar to the 80s and low 90s again.



Tuesday is looking pretty similar but with somewhat stronger winds but we’ll be just about as warm.



Wednesday brings a front that brings temperatures back down close to normal but nothing in the

way of precipitation.



We get breezy and see highs in the 90s for the rest of the week as dry conditions prevail.



Have a great day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin