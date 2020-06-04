Plenty of heat and another round of storms

Clear

Amarillo

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
65°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
63°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some passing clouds. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
65°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some passing clouds. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
10 mph WSW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few thunderstorms this evening. Mostly clear skies late. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
68°F A few thunderstorms this evening. Mostly clear skies late. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Howdy folks and good Thursday morning. We had a few storms leftover last night from yesterday’s round but all the rain is leaving the High Plains, at least until this afternoon. Temperatures soar to the 90s with more than a few spots topping out in the 100s today with winds from the southwest. There will be enough energy for thunderstorms to develop after 3 pm, and some of them may become severe with large hail and strong downburst winds, while the tornado threat is extremely low. A few storms continue past sunset before clearing out overnight.

The heat comes back for Friday afternoon but the chance for rain drops off as a high pressure system moves overhead.

We can expect breezy, hot winds for the weekend as the 90s and 100s continue but next week, temperatures start to drop off a bit.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

