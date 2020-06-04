Howdy folks and good Thursday morning. We had a few storms leftover last night from yesterday’s round but all the rain is leaving the High Plains, at least until this afternoon. Temperatures soar to the 90s with more than a few spots topping out in the 100s today with winds from the southwest. There will be enough energy for thunderstorms to develop after 3 pm, and some of them may become severe with large hail and strong downburst winds, while the tornado threat is extremely low. A few storms continue past sunset before clearing out overnight.
The heat comes back for Friday afternoon but the chance for rain drops off as a high pressure system moves overhead.
We can expect breezy, hot winds for the weekend as the 90s and 100s continue but next week, temperatures start to drop off a bit.
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Plenty of heat and another round of storms
